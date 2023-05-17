Surrey pond receives ‘excellent’ water quality rating

A pond in Surrey has received an ‘excellent’ rating for the quality of its water.

Waverley Borough Council has welcomed the Environment Agency's rating of Frensham Great Pond, which is located between Farnham and Hindhead.

However, it said a “huge influx” of visitors during spells of hot weather cause traffic jams, environmental issues and obstacles for emergency service vehicles.

“If the car park is full, then the site is full,” a council spokesperson said.