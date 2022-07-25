A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a woman died in Bradford on Sunday.

The victim was treated by the ambulance service at about 09:45 BST following a concern for safety call at Aire Way, Baildon.

She was taken to hospital where she was pronounced dead, West Yorkshire Police said.

The 27-year-old man arrested on suspicion of murder remained in police custody, officers added.

The force said it had referred itself to the Independent Office for Police Conduct after it received an "earlier report of a linked matter from a member of the public".

Det Supt Emma Winfield, of West Yorkshire Police, appealed for witnesses to come forward.

“A woman has tragically lost her life and our thoughts are with her family and friends and those who knew her at this truly awful time," she said.

“We are conducting extensive inquiries to understand the circumstances of what has taken place and would urge anyone that can assist us in this investigation to please make contact.”

