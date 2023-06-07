A JMW Turner painting of what is thought to be Margate seaside is estimated to sell at auction for up to £800,000.

Sunrise Over The Sea features yellow, orange and blues to capture the changing sunlight over the seaside.

The watercolour painting is believed to have been created by the British artist in the later years of his career, before he died in 1851, aged 76.

It will be sold at Christie's auction house in London on 4 July, with an estimated price tag of £600,000 to £800,000.