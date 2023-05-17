Recruitment begins for interim chief executive officer
The recruitment process for a new interim chief executive officer for Jersey's government has begun.
The island's first female CEO Suzanne Wylie resigned in March to be "closer to her family", and will step down at the end of July.
The government said it hoped an interim CEO would be in place before then.
An independent commissioner was appointed in April to look at how Ms Wylie's resignation was handled.
Discussions are "currently under way over changes to the role" before a new CEO is appointed on a permanent basis.
The interim CEO will undertake the role "in its current form" while discussions continue.
The role will be advertised in Jersey and the British Isles.
Deputy Kristina Moore, Chief Minister and Chair of the States Employment Board, said it was important to "find the right person" to lead the public service.
“I am confident we have appropriate measures in place to ensure this is a fair and open process, and that we are able to appoint the best person for the job."