A man has been arrested following the "sudden and unexplained" death of a 26-year-old woman.

Emergency services were called to a house on Cardiff Road in Aberaman, Aberdare, Rhondda Cynon Taf, at around 03:00 BST on Wednesday 17 May.

South Wales Police said a 33-year-old man, from Aberaman, has been arrested and bailed pending further investigations.

The force has appealed to the public for information.