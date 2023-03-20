Drivers almost faced some slippery conditions when tubs of ice cream were left strewn across a road.

The sweet obstruction on Coleshill Road in Chelmsley Wood, near Solihull, was the fault of a "cold-hearted cream-inal", police said on Twitter.

A faulty van door was the cause of the spillage, they added.

Officers - who were no flakes - soon had the problem licked, scooping up the mess by about 11:00 GMT on Monday.

The ice cream led to several users on Twitter sending puns back to the West Midlands force, with one asking: "Did you fine them hundreds and thousands?"

Another user added: "How dairy! How long did you wafer recovery of it all?"

No arrests have been made in the investigation, the force says.