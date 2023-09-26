New images have been made of one of Scotland's most significant prehistoric burial sites.

Carn Glas, near Inverness, is thought to date to the Neolithic period and be about 5,000 years old.

It is Scotland's longest chambered cairn, measuring 116m (380ft) in length.

Bones were removed from the site on Essich Moor by antiquarians in 1918, according to Historic Environment Scotland (HES).