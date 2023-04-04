Critically endangered freshwater pearl mussels have been discovered living in two Scottish lochs.

Scientists said the protected species, which is vulnerable to pollution and poaching, had previously only been found in rivers.

Researchers using remotely-operated underwater drones and snorkelling equipment made the discoveries in lochs in Sutherland and the Trossachs.

Scotland's nature agency, NatureScot, said they likely entered the lochs by clinging to the gills of fish.

Early in their life cycle the mussels live harmlessly on young salmon and trout, before dropping off to live on riverbeds.