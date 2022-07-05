Two in serious condition after Ecclefechan road crash
A man and a woman have been badly injured in a one-vehicle crash in Dumfries and Galloway.
The accident happened on the B7076 Ecclefechan to Kirkpatrick Fleming road at about 05:35 on Monday.
Emergency services were called out to reports of a Ford Fiesta having left the road.
The 47-year-old male driver and his 42-year-old female passenger were taken to Dumfries Infirmary where they are in a "serious but stable" condition.
Police Scotland Sgt Callum Ruddick said investigations into the cause of the crash were ongoing.
He appealed for anyone with information to get in touch, external.