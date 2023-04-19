Mural calls for women's safety in city
At a glance
A mural highlighting the issue of violence against women and girls has been painted in Duke Street, Leeds
The artwork was created by graffiti artist and former Leeds Arts University student Harriet Wood
It was designed with help from the Getaway Girls charity
A colourful mural to highlight the issue of violence against women and girls has been painted in Leeds.
The artwork has appeared on the wall of St Anne’s Resource Centre - a site providing support for homeless and vulnerable people - and overlooks Duke Street.
It was created by graffiti artist Harriet Wood, who studied at Leeds Arts University.
Young women from Getaway Girls, a charity that helps people build confidence, helped to design the mural.
Emily Turner, project manager at Women’s Lives Leeds, said the artwork "sends a strong message to communities".
"Ultimately, we all strive for a city where women and girls feel safe and are safe," she said.
Councillor Debra Coupar, executive member for resources with responsibility for Safer Leeds, said the mural "really draws attention to the issue of violence against women and girls, something that has no place in our city".
