Plans for a housing estate on the edge of Leominster have been resubmitted after previous objections.

Muller Homes said it had revised its proposals for 118 homes south of Barons Cross Road on the western edge of the town.

The previous bid received more than 200 objections, mostly highlighting concern about road access. It was refused by Herefordshire Council planners in April 2022.

But Muller Homes said the resubmitted application “seeks to address the reasons for refusal”.

It includes new reports covering air and river quality, the firm said, while new access to the estate would be created by demolishing a bungalow at the end of a street.

Council planners previously said it would represent “piecemeal” development of an area earmarked for strategic development, and also cited concerns over road safety, air and river pollution, flooding and the likely share of affordable homes.

The new estate would be made up of a mixture of one to four-bedroom homes, including 30 classed as affordable, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.

An accompanying masterplan suggested how the scheme would fit into the wider proposed “sustainable urban extension” (SUE) to the south-west of Leominster, to be made up of 1,500 new homes bounded by a new relief road.

Comments on the proposals can be lodged until 22 April, external.