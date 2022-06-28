Sir Thomas was born in Seaham Harbour and went to school in Ryhope before beginning his singing career with the Welsh National Opera.

He has won worldwide acclaim for his many singing roles and received an Honorary Doctorate of Music from Durham University in 1988.

Sir Thomas said his time as chancellor had been the "greatest honour and privilege", adding: "I shall miss the people and the role terribly."

About 34 graduation ceremonies are being held over two weeks including for students whose graduations were postponed in the pandemic.

Professor Karen O’Brien, Vice-Chancellor and Warden of Durham University, said Sir Thomas had "been and will continue to be, an inspiration to our staff, students and alumni".

The university has dedicated one of it news Steinway pianos in his honour after the Sir Thomas Allen Appeal Fund helped it become an "All-Steinway school".

Lee Hall, the creator of Billy Elliot - the story of a boy in a mining village who pursues his talents as a dancer, despite the expectations and prejudices of his surroundings - has previously cited Sir Thomas as the inspiration.