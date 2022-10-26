Boys arrested after delivery rider robbed
Two teenagers have been arrested after a delivery rider was attacked and robbed.
Police were called to Calderdale, in Wollaton, just before 21:00 BST on Monday to reports of an assault.
Nottinghamshire Police said the man had been approached by a group of people and hit in the face in an unprovoked attack.
He was forced to hand over his mobile phone before giving his attackers cash in order to get it back.
When he went to leave on his motorbike he found it had been stolen.
Officers searched the area and arrested two boys, aged 15 and 16, on suspicion of robbery.
Det Sgt Rob Palethorpe said: "This was a completely unprovoked attack on someone who was just trying to do their job.
"Robbery is an incredibly serious offence that often involves someone being targeted when they are outnumbered or in a vulnerable situation."
Anyone with information about the robbery is urged to contact police.