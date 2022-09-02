Man scarred for life after glass attack in bar
A man has been left permanently scarred after a pint glass was thrown at his head at a bar in Nottingham.
Nottinghamshire Police said the attack took place at the Das Kino bar in Fletcher Gate, in the city centre, on 9 July.
The 25-year-old victim was on a night out with friends when he was targeted in the bar's smoking area.
The force said a man verbally abused him before he threw the glass, leaving the victim needing stitches.
As a result of the attack, he has been left with permanent scarring to his head.
The suspect fled the scene after the attack, which happened at about 21:25 BST.
Officers have issued CCTV images of a man they wish to speak to. He has been described as a white man, who was wearing a black hat and a white T-shirt with orange writing.