A man has been left permanently scarred after a pint glass was thrown at his head at a bar in Nottingham.

N﻿ottinghamshire Police said the attack took place at the Das Kino bar in Fletcher Gate, in the city centre, on 9 July.

T﻿he 25-year-old victim was on a night out with friends when he was targeted in the bar's smoking area.

T﻿he force said a man verbally abused him before he threw the glass, leaving the victim needing stitches.