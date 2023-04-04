Residents in parts of Sheffield have said they are still waiting for their gas appliances to be repaired, months after miles of gas pipes were flooded following a water main burst.

Almost 3,000 homes in Stannington were left without gas on 2 December as a result of the burst.

Hundreds of domestic gas appliances such as boilers and fires were damaged by water entering the gas main, with many residents seeing water gushing out of their cookers and gas meters.

Yorkshire Water and distributor Cadent Gas said they were working as quickly as possible to fix the issues.