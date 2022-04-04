New university in the Republic of Ireland to officially open
At a glance
New university set to officially open in the Republic of Ireland
The Atlantic Technological University (ATU) will serve 21,000 students.
It is the fourth technological university to be launched in the the country since 2019.
- Published
The Atlantic Technological University (ATU) in the Republic of Ireland is set to be officially opened on Monday. The university, which is the amalgamation of institutes of technology (ITs) Galway-Mayo, Letterkenny and Sligo, will serve 21,000 students. ATU is the fourth technological university to be launched in the country since 2019. It will be one of the largest multi-campus universities on the island with eight campuses and research centres. It creates university campuses in counties Donegal, Sligo, Galway and Mayo, with ATU providing over 600 higher educational programmes and courses.
'Wider strength'
Dr Orla Flynn, who is the incoming president, told BBC Radio Foyle on Monday that ATU will help give students "the wider strength that a whole university can bring".
"Students will still be able to access education locally in Letterkenny, as well as all the other campuses, but the kind of engagement and research opportunities will really be enhanced," she explained.
ATU will be officially opened at a ceremony later by the Republic's Minister for Higher and Further Education, Simon Harris.