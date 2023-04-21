Cannabis farm found in derelict church
A large-scale cannabis farm has been uncovered at a disused church in Coventry.
Police said they seized more than 1,400 plants at the former Stoke United Reform Church, on Harefield Road.
Offers carried out a drugs warrant at the property at about 07:50 BST on Thursday.
A 27-year-old man has been charged with production of a class B drug.
The plants have been destroyed, West Midlands police said, while thousands of pounds worth of growing equipment was also dismantled following the raid.
"Every cannabis farm we destroy helps prevent a vicious circle," it said.