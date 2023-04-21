Cannabis farm found in derelict church

Cannabis farm in disused churchWest Midlands Police
Vanessa Pearce
BBC News, West Midlands

A large-scale cannabis farm has been uncovered at a disused church in Coventry.

Police said they seized more than 1,400 plants at the former Stoke United Reform Church, on Harefield Road.

Offers carried out a drugs warrant at the property at about 07:50 BST on Thursday.

A 27-year-old man has been charged with production of a class B drug.

The plants have been destroyed, West Midlands police said, while thousands of pounds worth of growing equipment was also dismantled following the raid.

"Every cannabis farm we destroy helps prevent a vicious circle," it said.

