Reward offered over girl who vanished 25 years ago
A £10,000 reward is being offered to solve the case of a teenage girl who disappeared 25 years ago.
Carmel Fenech, 16, lived in Broadfield, Crawley, West Sussex, when she was last seen on 21 May 1998, in the company of a man.
Her family moved to the town from Peckham, London, the previous year.
Police fear she was murdered. The reward is being offered by the charity Crimestoppers.
Also known as Carmel Pendry, Ms Fenech was last seen at Camberwell Green Magistrates' Court.
Before her disappearance, she spent most of her time in the Brixton and Stockwell areas, which led detectives to focus their investigation on South London.
Det Insp Chris Rambour, of the Surrey and Sussex Major Crime Team, said officers wanted to identify the man Ms Fenech was seen with at the court.
"There is currently no description of him, but he clearly knew her," he added.
Carmel's mother, Deidre Fenech, said: “My family have been left in limbo for 25 years.
"Not knowing what has happened to my daughter Carmel has had a devastating effect on my physical and mental health.
“A huge part of my life is empty without my daughter Carmel."
