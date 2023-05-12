Man charged with damaging ULEZ cameras
A man accused of damaging ultra-low emission zone (ULEZ) CCTV cameras is facing criminal charges.
The man, 42, has been charged with criminal damage and destruction of or damage to property.
The Met Police said, overall, 96 allegations of criminal damage had been passed to the force by Transport for London (TfL).
Police have launched an operation to tackle the ongoing damage to cameras.
It comes amid opposition to the clean-air scheme expansion set to take effect in August.
Det Supt Daniel Smith, whose officers are leading the investigation, said: “We have been proactively targeting those we suspect of causing or seeking to cause damage.
“We are carrying out a thorough investigation and this includes gathering CCTV, speaking to potential witnesses and following up active leads.
“We are also working with TfL to prevent further offences in the future.”
Anyone with information that could assist police is asked to call 101 or tweet @MetCC and quote CAD 4279/10MAY.
