An "innovative" electric ferry has been launched to transport up to 12 passengers along a river.

Brightlingsea Harbour, in Essex, said the Colne Innovation would "reduce the environmental impact on coastal waters" and was a lot quieter than its previous diesel-fuelled vessel.

The project cost about £30,000 and will see passengers transported on the River Colne, between Brightlingsea and Wivenhoe.

Work on the engine started in April and it was tested on the water from 19 June.