Alderney breakwater anniversary marked by stamps

Guernsey Post is marking the 175th anniversary of the start of construction of Alderney’s harbour breakwater with a set of commemorative stamps.

Alderney’s 2,624 ft (800m) long breakwater, one of the island's key landmarks, was designed by Victorian engineer Thomas Jackson and finished in 1864.

It measured 4,800 feet (1,463m) when it was completed but a large section was destroyed in storms shortly after its completion.

The breakwater was built as a key defence against French invasion in the 19th Century by providing a safe harbour for the British fleet.