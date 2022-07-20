Nottinghamshire Police said the address was targeted as part of national Antisocial Behaviour Awareness Week, which aims to encourage communities to take a stand against difficult behaviour. Sgt Andy Lee said: "We have had numerous reports of antisocial behaviour in this area and have been interested in this address for some time.

"After gathering the necessary intelligence and applying for a court warrant, we carried out a raid this afternoon and found much of what we were looking for.

"I would always urge residents in other areas to report their concerns with us so we can investigate what is happening and take appropriate action."