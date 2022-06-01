Monkeypox added to notifiable diseases in Jersey
- Published
An order has been signed to make monkeypox a notifiable disease in Jersey.
The Minister for Health and Social Services, Deputy Richard Renouf, signed the order.
The order will add monkeypox to the list of infectious diseases under the Public Health Act (1934).
It means medical professionals are now required to notify the Medical Officer of Health should a case be detected.
Monkeypox has been added to notifiable diseases in Jersey.— Government of Jersey (@GovJersey) June 1, 2022
Despite cases rising in the UK, the risk of catching monkeypox in the UK and in Jersey remains low and there are still no confirmed cases in Jersey.
▶️https://t.co/mcRypkUfib pic.twitter.com/DqLSZnMg3J
The decision follows an outbreak of the virus in other countries.
The risk of catching monkeypox in the UK and in Jersey remains low, and Islanders are being reassured there are currently no confirmed cases in Jersey or in the rest of the Channel Islands.
Islanders are told they "should be alert to any unusual rashes or lesions on any part of their body, especially their genitalia and to contact their GP or the sexual health service – initially by phone – if they have concerns".