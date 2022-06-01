Monkeypox added to notifiable diseases in Jersey

The decision follows an outbreak of the virus in other countries.

The risk of catching monkeypox in the UK and in Jersey remains low, and Islanders are being reassured there are currently no confirmed cases in Jersey or in the rest of the Channel Islands.

Islanders are told they "should be alert to any unusual rashes or lesions on any part of their body, especially their genitalia and to contact their GP or the sexual health service – initially by phone – if they have concerns".