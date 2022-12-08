A "major" restoration project has begun at an ancient woodland to protect its habitats and improve wildlife prospects, the National Trust said.

The Ashridge Estate in Hertfordshire has been used as a filming location for Harry Potter and Les Miserables and is home to a variety of wildlife.

A three-year project is under way at the 2,000 hectare (4942 acre) estate.

Work includes removing non-native conifers and replanting native broadleaf species.