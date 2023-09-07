Dublin-based Smurfit Kappa in US merger talks
At a glance
Dublin-based packaging company Smurfit Kappa is planning a merger with a US firm
The deal with WestRock could create a turnover of $34bn (£27bn)
If completed, the company's headquarters would remain in the Republic of Ireland
It would be listed on the New York stock exchange
- Published
One of Ireland's largest companies, Smurfit Kappa, is planning a merger with a US firm.
Smurfit said a deal with WestRock would create a business with annual turnover of $34bn (£27bn).
Smurfit is one of the world's biggest manufacturers of paper and cardboard packaging.
It is headquartered in Dublin and employs around 47,000 across its global operations.
WestRock is the second largest packaging company in the US.
Smurfit said the boards of the two businesses are "discussing the key terms of a potential combination".
If the deal is done the combined new company - Smurfit WestRock - would be listed on the New York stock exchange and headquartered in Ireland.
Smurfit has its roots in 1930s Dublin, when businessman Jefferson Smurfit was asked to revive a small manufacturing business owned by other family members.
Its last major expansion was in 2005 when Smurfit merged with Netherlands-based Kappa Packaging.