Members of the public are being asked to give their views on plans for two off-road cycle paths in Hull.

Hull City Council's plans include the creation of segregated spaces on Clough Road and Cleveland Street/New Cleveland Street.

The authority said the routes would provide a safe space for pedestrians and cyclists, while retaining on-street parking and through lanes for traffic.

The full plans are available to view on the Hull Active Travel Schemes, external website.

Mark Ieronimo, portfolio holder for transportation, roads and highways, said: "From the recent transport survey, we know that the people of Hull want transport infrastructure that works for all users, including good-quality, safe off-road cycle lanes for those who choose to travel by bike.

"These proposals have been designed to accommodate cyclists, motorists and pedestrians, providing a range of improvements for all road users."

Mr Ieronimo said it was hoped the scheme would encourage more people to choose active travel - thereby reducing congestion and improving air quality,

The council said it was developing the plans with a view to taking advantage of future funding opportunities as and when they are announced by Active Travel England, external.

A drop-in session is also being held at Trinity Market in the city centre on 16 February.

The plans include:

Cleveland Street/New Cleveland Street

Creation of a kerb-segregated cycle track in each direction along Cleveland Street and New Cleveland Street between Witham and the Stoneferry Road/Mount Pleasant roundabout

Clough Road

Creation of a kerb-segregated, two-way cycle track along Clough Road, between Beverley Road and Stoneferry Road

Follow BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on Facebook, external, Twitter, external, and Instagram, external. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk, external.