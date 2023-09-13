Andrew Cooper has been chosen as the Conservative parliamentary candidate for the upcoming by-election in Tamworth.

The poll was triggered by the resignation of Chris Pincher, who stepped down after losing his appeal against a proposed commons suspension for drunkenly groping two men.

Mr Cooper, a councillor in Tamworth since 2021, was chosen by a selection committee on Tuesday evening.

Labour has chosen Union organiser Sarah Edwards to contest the vote, which is expected to take place on 19 October.

Reform UK announced businessman Ian Cooper as their candidate on Monday.

Mr Cooper has been contacted for comment.