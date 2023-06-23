A blind opera singer has said cuts to bus services in her area will leave her and her family isolated.

First Bus Potteries will reduce some of its Staffordshire services from 2 July, citing a reduction in passengers.

However, Denise Leigh, from Audley, said her local service was being cut completely, leaving her son struggling to get to school and making it almost impossible for her to get into town.

Others have also criticised the cuts, however First Bus said the changes would make the entire network more viable in the long term.