Man arrested after pensioner assaulted in car park
A man has been arrested after a pensioner suffered serious injuries during an assault in a car park.
Officers were called to the Cattle Market car park in Chichester at about 12:20 BST on Sunday.
The man from Worthing, aged 76, remains in hospital, police said.
A 64-year-old man from Southsea was arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm.
He has been released on conditional bail pending further enquiries, Sussex Police said.
The force has urged any witnesses to come forward.
