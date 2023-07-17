A patient passed as fit for discharge waited almost three months to leave the Princess Royal Hospital in Telford last year, according to figures obtained by the BBC.

Delayed discharge, which is often referred to as bed-blocking, occurs when a patient is medically well enough to leave hospital, but something delays it from happening.

It reduces the number of available beds on wards and contributes to patients brought into A&E departments being able to be admitted.

NHS Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin said the number of people awaiting discharge had stabilised in recent months following a difficult few years since the Covid pandemic.