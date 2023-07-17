Patient waits 88 days for discharge
At a glance
Hospitals in Shropshire saw big rises in delayed discharges in 2022
Also referred to as bed-blocking, it occurs when a patient is well enough to be discharged, but cannot because other arrangements are not in place
It might because a care home or rehab bed is not available, or home care package is not in place
It makes it harder to find beds to admit other patients, including those attending A&E
A patient passed as fit for discharge waited almost three months to leave the Princess Royal Hospital in Telford last year, according to figures obtained by the BBC.
Delayed discharge, which is often referred to as bed-blocking, occurs when a patient is medically well enough to leave hospital, but something delays it from happening.
It reduces the number of available beds on wards and contributes to patients brought into A&E departments being able to be admitted.
NHS Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin said the number of people awaiting discharge had stabilised in recent months following a difficult few years since the Covid pandemic.
Hospitals typically face delays because support in the community is not ready for a patient, either in residential care or in their own homes.
A Freedom of Information request by BBC Radio Shropshire showed patients well enough to be discharged occupied beds for the equivalent of 21,546 days at Royal Shrewsbury Hospital in 2022, a 76% increase on the previous year.
The Prince Royal Hospital in Telford lost 14,750 days, a 52% rise compared with 2021.
The longest a patient waited to leave hospital last year at the Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust was 88 days.
'Significant strides'
It happened at the Princess Royal Hospital in Telford and the cause of delay is unknown.
Gareth Robinson, Director of Delivery and Transformation at NHS Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin, said: "The number of patients awaiting discharge is stabilising and beginning to reduce."
He said that while he was disappointed by some patients' experience, he believed teams were "making significant strides in making things better".
"We’re treating more patients at home which is freeing up capacity," Mr Robinson added.