Attempted murder arrest after man attacked
A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after another man was attacked in Leicester.
Leicestershire Police said officers were called to a property in Haynes Road just before 07:30 BST on Tuesday after a man sustained serious injuries.
The victim was taken to hospital, where his condition has been described as life-threatening.
A 49-year-old man has been held and remains in police custody, the force added.
The road has been partially closed from the junction of Coleman Road while emergency services are at the scene.
The force said inquiries were in the early stages, adding there will be a "significant police presence" in the area.