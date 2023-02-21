Cannabis with an estimated street value of €2.4m (£2.1m) has been seized in south Dublin, gardaí (Irish police) have said.

About 120kg of the drug was found after two vehicles were intercepted in Tallaght and a house was searched in Knocklyon on Monday.

Gardaí were carrying out searches as part of an ongoing investigation into serious organised criminal activity in the city.

Two men in their 40s have been arrested and are currently in custody.

The drugs have been sent for further analysis and investigations are ongoing, gardaí added.