St Michael's swim postponed due to weather
- Published
A charity swim around St Michael's Mount has been postponed due to the forecast.
The event was due to take place on Saturday around the historic site off Marazion in Cornwall.
Forecasters predicted high winds and a big swell which organisers said forced them to postpone the swim.
The swim has been reorganised and will now take place on 26 August.
The annual swim raises money for the men's health charity, the Chestnut Appeal.
Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, external, Facebook, external and Instagram, external. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk, external.