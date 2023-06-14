Town's post office services to relocate next month
Postal services in Peel will be relocated next month when the current sub-post office is closed, the Isle of Man Post Office (IOMPO) has confirmed.
Mannin Retail Limited has been awarded the contract to run counter services and a parcel collection service at its Spar shop on Atholl Street from 10 July.
The Peel Post Office will close on 7 July at 15:30 BST.
The new agreement is for a fixed period, until 31 March 2025, with the option of a one-year extension.
In January, the post office asked for expressions of interest in taking over the services in Peel, after the current sub operator resigned.
An IOMPO spokeswoman said the organisation was "very grateful" for the services provided during the nine years she held the position.
From 10 July, counter services would be offered at the new premises between 09:00 and 17:30 on weekdays, and 09:00 and 12:30 on Saturdays.
Under the new arrangements, parcel collection services would be available from 07:00 to 21:00 from Monday to Saturday, and between 08:00 and 21:00 on Sundays, including bank holidays.
'Short walk'
Unsuccessful postal deliveries in the area, where a notice card has been left, can be collected from the current provider until 6 July.
Customers not home to receive deliveries after that date can collect their mail items from the new venue from 10 July.
Isle of Man Post Office Chairman Stu Peters said the new location was a "short walk away" from the existing sub-post office.
The extended opening hours were "a key benefit" for customers, offering "improved convenience and access to postal services”, he said.
Collection times from the postbox situated outside the current post office location will remain unchanged.
