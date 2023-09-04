An 18-month-old girl has been seriously injured following a car crash in Cornwall.

Police confirmed officers attended a crash involving a grey Kia X-Ceed and a toddler on St Graces Court, Probus, at about 17:35 BST on Friday.

The child was airlifted to hospital, with her current condition described as stable.

The force said officers from the Alliance Roads Policing Team conducted a thorough examination of the scene, and thanked the public for their "patience" during the road closure.