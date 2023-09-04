Toddler seriously injured following car crash
An 18-month-old girl has been seriously injured following a car crash in Cornwall.
Police confirmed officers attended a crash involving a grey Kia X-Ceed and a toddler on St Graces Court, Probus, at about 17:35 BST on Friday.
The child was airlifted to hospital, with her current condition described as stable.
The force said officers from the Alliance Roads Policing Team conducted a thorough examination of the scene, and thanked the public for their "patience" during the road closure.
The South Western Ambulance Service and Cornwall Air Ambulance were also in attendance.
Police requested any witnesses or those with dashcam footage to come forward and aid its enquiries.
