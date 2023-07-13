Police issue e-fit of sexual assault suspect
Police have released an e-fit image of a man suspected of sexually assaulting a teenage girl.
It happened in Peacehaven, East Sussex, about 20:15 BST on 7 May, when the attacker approached the victim in The Promenade, near Capel Avenue.
Detectives want to trace a man in his 50s or 60s who disturbed the suspect.
The attacker is described as white, in his early 20s and about 5ft 10in (1.77m).
