Joevester Takyi-Sarpong: Second murder arrest over stabbing

A second man has been arrested on suspicion of murdering a teenager stabbed to death in Doncaster.

The body of Joevester Takyi-Sarpong, 18, was discovered by a passer-by on Catherine Street on Monday 1 November.

A 27-year-old man arrested on suspicion of his murder on Friday has since been released under investigation.

The arrest followed that of another man, aged 38, who was also held on suspicion of murder and released under investigation earlier in the week.

South Yorkshire Police is continuing to appeal for information about Mr Takyi-Sarpong's death.

The force said it was particularly keen to speak to anyone who may have been in the area of Catherine Street, Trafford Way or Saint James Street on Sunday 31 October or the early hours of Monday morning.

