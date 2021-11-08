A sailor was rescued after his yacht broke down in bad weather leaving it at risk of being smashed against rocks at the famous Eilean Donan Castle.

The boat suffered engine failure in Loch Duich on Saturday night and the sailor sought shelter by anchoring in a bay near the castle.

But Kyle RNLI said gale force winds and rough seas caused the boat to be dragged towards the rocky shore.

The volunteer lifeboat crew towed the yacht to the safety of Kyleakin harbour.

A Kyle RNLI spokesman said it took two hours to tow the 11-tonne yacht the short distance through "extremely heavy seas".