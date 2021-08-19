The average cost of a home in Jersey has risen by nearly £96,000 to £629,000 over the last year.

This 18% price rise from £533,000 in June 2020 has been revealed in the latest Statistics Jersey report.

The body uses a 'mix-adjusted' average of purchases, calculated using the cost of five different types of properties.

The number of transactions between April and June this was more than double the same period last year, with 472 homes sold compared to 202.