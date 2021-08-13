Police said John had first come to the attention of counter-terrorism officers in 2018 after he wrote a letter entitled 'Eternal Front – Lincolnshire Fascist Underground’.

He was arrested in January 2020, and later charged with offences under the Terrorism Act, including possessing documents on combat, homemade weapons and explosives.

The force said John had become part of the Extreme Right Wing (XRW) online - a term for activists who commit criminal activity motivated by a political or cultural view, such as racism or extreme nationalism.

He was convicted by a jury on Thursday of one count of possessing information likely to be useful to a terrorist.

He was cleared of six other counts of the same offence.

Addressing John, Judge Timothy Spencer said he was now "a convicted terrorist".