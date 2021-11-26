Covid tests encouraged before Christmas parties

People in Jersey are being encouraged to take Covid tests before socialising over Christmas.

The States said anyone attending a festive event should take lateral flow tests before leaving home.

Anyone testing positive should isolate at home and book a PCR test.

Minister for Health and Social Services, Deputy Richard Renouf, said taking these measures will "reduce the chances of spreading and catching Covid-19 and ensure that Christmas is an enjoyable, fun and safe time for everyone.”

There are no restrictions on events, however, event organisers and guests are encouraged to take on board the Christmas public health recommendations.

These include getting vaccinated, wearing masks in indoor public spaces and socialising in ventilated spaces.