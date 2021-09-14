Politicians in Jersey have returned to virtual sitting, just over an hour after meeting in person for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic began.

The proposal was put forward by Deputy John Young, who said some remained concerned about the risk to their health of gathering in the same room.

It was the first full meeting of the States Assembly in the Royal Court in 18 months.

Members expressed concerns over how fit for purpose the States Chamber was, with no room for social distancing or windows for ventilation.

There are currently 300 cases of Covid-19 in Jersey, external.