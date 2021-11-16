Hull University Teaching Hospitals Trust’s plans include an 11,000-panel solar farm capable of supplying all electricity for Castle Hill Hospital in Cottingham.

The trust , which also runs Hull Royal Infirmary, is replacing 20,000 lights across both sites with LED bulbs and is to insulate buildings and install pumps to cut heating costs.

It also aims to cut emissions from anaesthetic gases by half by 2025.

Chris Long, of the trust said the move followed its declaration of a climate emergency in 2020.