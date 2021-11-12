Puffin heck! Sea bird found 50 miles from coast
At a glance
A bedraggled-looking puffin has been found wandering near landlocked Wakefield.
The usually colourful sea bird was discovered by a vet at Thorpe Audlin - about 50 miles from the sea.
Staff from the Yorkshire Swan & Wildlife Rescue Hospital helped rescue and look after the exotic visitor.
It was likely blown off course due to recent poor weather, they said.
After being warmed up and dried, the bird will need feeding up and a full recovery is expected, staff at the animal hospital added.
Puffins usually spend their lives at sea, coming to land between March and August to breed, according to the RSPB.
Half the UK's puffin population can be found at only a few sites, including the RSPB's Bempton Cliffs reserve in East Yorkshire and the Farne Islands, as well as Coquet Island off the Northumberland coast.
A puffin was spotted earlier this week at a wildlife reserve in Essex, but it was later found dead.
