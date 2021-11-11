Funding has been awarded to a group working to fight scams which are said to have cost Orkney islanders £2.5m in the last three years.

Orkney Scam Action Group was established in 2019.

It has since been made aware of alleged losses ranging from £9.95 right up to £1.5m, with £136,000 being recovered.

Now the group has been awarded a Scottish government grant of nearly £7,500 to offer advice throughout Orkney by running roadshows on 13 islands, and printing awareness material.

The partnership includes Police Scotland and trading standards.

Kirkwall-based Sgt Simon Hay, who is chairman of the group, said: "This grant will allow us to provide more advice and guidance to everyone on Orkney on how to avoid being defrauded through the many types on scams - often online or by phone - and which often target the elderly and most vulnerable members of our community."