Jersey is set to remove almost all coronavirus restrictions from 26 August.

This means the full reopening of nightclubs - including dancing - and the return of standing drinking at bars and pubs, the Government of Jersey said.

The move will remove limits on gatherings in homes and gardens and also permit large events to take place, subject to risk assessments.

It will end requirements to wear masks in indoor public places and work from home guidance.

However, masks will still be required in ports and on public transport, with the legal requirement to provide contact details for track and trace purposes remaining in place.

The return of large events comes just days after the Jersey Weekender Festival, expected to have over 10,000 attendees from 5 September, was cancelled.