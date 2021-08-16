Recommendations for meeting Jersey's water supply needs until 2045 have been released by Jersey Water.

The plans aimed to address an expected deficit in water supplies over a 25-year period caused by climate change and a rising population, the company said.

A study started in 2018 has identified a long-term deficit in reliable water supply for Jersey under severe drought conditions.

It looked to forecast the reliability of water supply according to historic rainfall patterns, predicted climate change, and existing water storage and supply infrastructure, Jersey Water explained.

The work was carried out by the company and consultants Ricardo Energy & Environment.