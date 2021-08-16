Jersey Water releases climate change resilience plans
Recommendations for meeting Jersey's water supply needs until 2045 have been released by Jersey Water.
The plans aimed to address an expected deficit in water supplies over a 25-year period caused by climate change and a rising population, the company said.
A study started in 2018 has identified a long-term deficit in reliable water supply for Jersey under severe drought conditions.
It looked to forecast the reliability of water supply according to historic rainfall patterns, predicted climate change, and existing water storage and supply infrastructure, Jersey Water explained.
The work was carried out by the company and consultants Ricardo Energy & Environment.
'Reduced options'
Jersey Water said it previously identified the potential to repurpose part of La Gigoulande quarry in St Peter’s Valley to create a new reservoir once minerals extraction had ceased.
However, the Government of Jersey has decided to not set aside the quarry for water storage under the Island Plan.
Following that decision, Jersey Water said it has adapted its strategy to cover the predicted deficit.
The full plans include:
Water efficiency measures
Reduction in leakage
Temporary customer restrictions during droughts
Catchment protection
Extension of La Rosiere desalination plant
Addressing PFAS pollution in St Ouen’s boreholes
Delivering additional reservoir storage
Mark Bowden, from Jersey Water, said the decision to use the quarry for other means was "disappointing", but acknowledged the "need to balance the conflicting demands on the island’s limited resources".
He said: "The decision does present us with reduced options for addressing the long-term needs for Jersey’s water supply.
"Fundamentally, the island suffers from a lack of adequate water storage relative to the demand.
"We will therefore be looking to provide increased reservoir storage in other ways and in other locations to provide the future resilience that we need."