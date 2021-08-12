Mr Schofield said he thought it was probably from a Hercules C130 K, which entered service with the RAF in the 1960s.

He now works as an assembly manager at Devon engineering firm Centrax, having spent 22 years in the RAF before leaving in 2000.

In 1982, he needed the fund's help when his family were moving to Germany.

They lost all their belongings when two sea ferries collided with their possessions on board and the charity "stepped in and helped fund replacements".

He said: "I have never forgotten their generosity and the assistance they gave us.”

The auction was won by David Catlow, a former RAF Hercules pilot, who served in Kosovo, Sierra Leone, Iraq and Afghanistan.

Mr Catlow said he placed his bid "quite late at night after I’d been to the pub, and I was somewhat surprised to win".

He said he was "absolutely delighted", but had yet to decide "what it will become yet, but I’m leaning towards a table or desk."

the RAF Benevolent Fund offers financial, practical and emotional support to serving personnel and veterans, as well as their dependants.

The Hercules, which first took to the skies in 1956 and has been used by the RAF since 1966, is still the service's primary tactical transport aircraft.