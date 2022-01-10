A man who fell unconscious while having a "medical episode" on a park bench had his bank card stolen and used fraudulently, police have said.

The 29-year-old victim became ill while sitting in Sheffield's Weston Park at 18:00 GMT on 30 December.

His jacket, which contained his cash card, was taken from him after he collapsed.

The card was later used at a number of shops in the city, South Yorkshire Police said.

CCTV images of a man police want to speak to has been released by the force.

