Collapsed man's bank card stolen in Sheffield park theft

Image source, South Yorkshire Police
Image caption,

Police wish to speak to the man pictured after the stolen card was used in shops around Sheffield

At a glance

  • The victim had a medical episode and lost consciousness, police say

  • He had his jacket, containing his bank card, stolen

  • The card was then used at shops in Sheffield

  • A CCTV image of a man police want to speak to has been released

Published

A man who fell unconscious while having a "medical episode" on a park bench had his bank card stolen and used fraudulently, police have said.

The 29-year-old victim became ill while sitting in Sheffield's Weston Park at 18:00 GMT on 30 December.

His jacket, which contained his cash card, was taken from him after he collapsed.

The card was later used at a number of shops in the city, South Yorkshire Police said.

CCTV images of a man police want to speak to has been released by the force.

