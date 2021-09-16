Guernsey lifeguard shortage leads to calls for more training

More people are needed to train as lifeguards in Guernsey after staff shortages resulted in the cancellation of swimming lessons.

Lifeguard Lee Sebire said the sessions at Beau Sejour Leisure Centre, external had to be cancelled because it did not have the number of lifeguards required by law.

The leisure centre is hoping more people can be trained to do the job in the coming months.

Mr Sebire said: "There's nothing worse than having to tell people we can't provide the facility they've come for."

He said lifeguarding skills were transferable for other medical emergencies and said he had carried out CPR on a man who had had a heart attack while playing table tennis,

"He's made a full recovery and we regularly see him here at the centre," he added.